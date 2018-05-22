

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested after shots were fired at the RCMP detachment on New Brunswick’s Tobique First Nation.

Police found several bullet holes in the side and back of the building on Sunday. They believe the shots were fired sometime early Sunday morning.

No one was injured.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Tobique First Nation in connection with the incident on Monday.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.