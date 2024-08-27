Man arrested for dangerous driving in Saint John: police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 26-year-old man was arrested following a dangerous driving incident in the city Monday night.

The Saint John Police Force says an outside policing agency requested help to find a vehicle and a man believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis around 9 p.m.

The vehicle was spotted multiple times in the north end of the city, but police say attempts to stop it were not successful.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Westfield Road.

The man was eventually found in the 100 block of Bridge Street.

Police say he was arrested under the Mental Health Act, as well as for dangerous operation of a conveyance, leaving the scene of an accident, and failing to stop for police.

He was later released from custody with conditions, including to appear in court on Nov. 19.

