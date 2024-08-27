ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested for dangerous driving in Saint John: police

    The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B. The Saint John Police Force station is seen at 1 Peel Plaza in Saint John, N.B.
    Share

    Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 26-year-old man was arrested following a dangerous driving incident in the city Monday night.

    The Saint John Police Force says an outside policing agency requested help to find a vehicle and a man believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis around 9 p.m.

    The vehicle was spotted multiple times in the north end of the city, but police say attempts to stop it were not successful.

    The vehicle was found abandoned on Westfield Road.

    The man was eventually found in the 100 block of Bridge Street.

    Police say he was arrested under the Mental Health Act, as well as for dangerous operation of a conveyance, leaving the scene of an accident, and failing to stop for police.

    He was later released from custody with conditions, including to appear in court on Nov. 19.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News