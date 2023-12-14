Man arrested in P.E.I. after stunting, fleeing from police in Nova Scotia: RCMP

The RCMP arrested a man in Prince Edward Island who they say drove more than 70 kilometers an hour above the speed limit in Nova Scotia on Dec. 3.

Nova Scotia RCMP says officers saw a white Dodge Charger on radar travelling 186 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 in Oxford Junction, N.S., at about 2:40 p.m.

Police say they stopped the car and identified the driver, but they fled during the traffic stop.

Police say they did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons and notified the New Brunswick and P.E.I. RCMP that the vehicle was travelling in their direction.

About 20 minutes later, New Brunswick police received a complaint about a car “travelling at an excessive rate of speed.” Police say the car matched the description of the one stopped in Nova Scotia.

New Brunswick RCMP tried to find the car, but it was spotted an hour later by officers in P.E.I.

P.E.I. RCMP arrested the driver on Capital Drive in Charlottetown, according to a news release.

The 25-year-old driver from Charlottetown was charged with stunting and flight from police.

His vehicle was towed and his license was suspended. He was released on bail and will appear in court in February.

First-time stunting offenders are fined $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia, and their license is immediately suspended for seven days.