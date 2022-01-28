Man caught driving 118 km/h in 50 km/h zone: Halifax police

A man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving more than double the speed limit in Halifax Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say an officer spotted the speeding vehicle on Highway 102, approaching Bayers Road, around 8 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 118 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The 30-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The man was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

Police say the man was also ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle.