A 41-year-old New Brunswick man is facing charges after he allegedly drove down a Nova Scotia highway in the wrong direction with the lights off while trying to evade police.

The RCMP spotted a Honda Civic driving in a dangerous manner in Millbrook, N.S. just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

When the officer approached the vehicle, police say the driver sped onto Highway 102 at Exit 13A, travelling northbound in the southbound lane.

Police say the driver turned off his lights and drove into oncoming traffic, narrowly missing other vehicles before turning off at Exit 13 in Truro Heights.

The vehicle then turned around and headed south on Highway 102. Police say the driver failed to stop and was travelling at speeds greater than 200 km/h while sometimes turning his lights off.

The RCMP deployed a spike belt near Stewiacke, causing the vehicle to lose one of its tires. Police say the man continued to drive the vehicle on its rim and turned off at Exit 10 in Shubenacadie, where he tried to turn around.

RCMP officers approached the vehicle and tried to the arrest the man. Police say he resisted arrest, but was taken into custody.

The man is due to appear in Truro provincial court Monday to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.