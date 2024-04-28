Man charged after armed robbery in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A man has been charged after police responded to a report of an alleged armed robbery in Eskasoni, N.S., on Friday.

    Police say officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at a business on Shore Road around 9 p.m.

    Once officers arrived on scene, police say they learned the store security tried to stop the suspect, who then presented a knife and fled into a nearby wooded area.

    Police say nobody was injured in the robbery.

    Around an hour later, police received information the suspect may be at a residence on Raspberry Lane. Officers found a man outside of the home who matched the description, and when he saw police, he ran into the home.

    Moments later, police arrested 34-year-old Randy Travis Alex of Waycobah, N.S.

    Police say they then searched the home and found a knife matching the description of the one in the robbery, and a sweater which also matched the one worn in the robbery.

    Alex was held in custody until a remand hearing, and he is set to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday to face a number of charges, including:

    •  robbery with offensive weapon
    •  possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
    •  assault with weapon
    •  resist arrest
    •  breach of probation

    Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

