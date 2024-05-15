ATLANTIC
More

    • 21-year-old woman dead after single-vehicle crash on N.S. highway

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    Share

    A 21-year-old woman is dead after a car crash on Highway 104 in Nova Scotia Tuesday evening.

    According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in Lower River Inhabitants just before 6 p.m. Police learned a Chevrolet Cobalt left the roadway and landed in a ditch, ejecting the driver.

    The Chapel Island woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario's 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed 'crypto king' from Whitby, Ont., has been arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News