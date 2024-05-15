21-year-old woman dead after single-vehicle crash on N.S. highway

A 21-year-old woman is dead after a car crash on Highway 104 in Nova Scotia Tuesday evening.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in Lower River Inhabitants just before 6 p.m. Police learned a Chevrolet Cobalt left the roadway and landed in a ditch, ejecting the driver.

The Chapel Island woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.