Man charged after vehicle clocked going 88 km/h over the speed limit in Dartmouth: police

A man has been charged after police say he was caught driving more than 80 km/h over the speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday.

A member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit saw a vehicle allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Woodland Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle’s speed at 148 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The 21-year-old driver was also suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized.

