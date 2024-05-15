ATLANTIC
    • Man charged after vehicle clocked going 88 km/h over the speed limit in Dartmouth: police

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    A man has been charged after police say he was caught driving more than 80 km/h over the speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday.

    A member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit saw a vehicle allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Woodland Avenue just after 9 a.m.

    Police say the officer clocked the vehicle’s speed at 148 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

    The driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

    The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

    The 21-year-old driver was also suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized.

