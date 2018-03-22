

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after police say he was caught travelling at almost 200 km/h in a school zone in the Halifax area Wednesday afternoon.

An RCMP officer first clocked the speed of the white Chevrolet Camaro at over 200 km/h on Highway 102 in Waverley at 2:43 p.m.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but police say the driver refused to stop.

A short time later, a member of the Halifax Regional Police traffic unit clocked the same vehicle travelling at a speed of 192 km/h in a school zone on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford.

Police say the driver also passed several vehicles on a solid yellow line, facing oncoming traffic. He refused to stop for police and was last seen heading towards Waverley.

Officers set up a road block on Waverley Road, near Fall River, but police say the driver still refused to stop and continued to travel at a high rate of speed, swerving between lanes and narrowly avoiding other vehicles.

Police eventually located the vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station at 200 Waverley Road and arrested the driver without incident around 3 p.m.

Marshall Ellis of Elderbank is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. He was also issued two tickets, for expired registration and operating a motor vehicle without a liability policy.

Ellis is due to appear Thursday in Dartmouth provincial court.