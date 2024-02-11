Man charged after threatening and shooting at two people in Torbrook: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    A man is facing multiple firearm related offences after shots were fired at a residence in Torbrook, N.S., Saturday morning.

    A man and woman, both from Greenwood, N.S., went to a resident to drop off food to a man who was known to them.

    After the man and the women arrived at the house, a second man, also known to them, allegedly exited the home and threatened the two who brought food, before shooting at them with a shotgun.

    The 46-year-old man and 37-year-old woman fled the area in their vehicle, and were not injured in the incident.

    In a news release from the RCMP Sunday, police say they responded to the report at around 11:25 a.m., where they safely arrested the two men at the home.

    A search warrant was executed at the residence in the afternoon, which led to officers seizing a shotgun, ammunition, and powder they believe to be cocaine.

    Police have charged 27-year-old Cody Reid Palmer with:

    •  discharging a firearm with intent
    •  careless use of a firearm
    •  pointing a firearm
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    •  possession of a firearm contrary to probation order
    •  careless storage of a firearm
    •  uttering threats
    •  two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

    Police say Palmer was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday.

    The second man, a 28-year-old man from Torbrook, was later released without any charges.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

