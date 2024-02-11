Man charged after threatening and shooting at two people in Torbrook: N.S. RCMP
A man is facing multiple firearm related offences after shots were fired at a residence in Torbrook, N.S., Saturday morning.
A man and woman, both from Greenwood, N.S., went to a resident to drop off food to a man who was known to them.
After the man and the women arrived at the house, a second man, also known to them, allegedly exited the home and threatened the two who brought food, before shooting at them with a shotgun.
The 46-year-old man and 37-year-old woman fled the area in their vehicle, and were not injured in the incident.
In a news release from the RCMP Sunday, police say they responded to the report at around 11:25 a.m., where they safely arrested the two men at the home.
A search warrant was executed at the residence in the afternoon, which led to officers seizing a shotgun, ammunition, and powder they believe to be cocaine.
Police have charged 27-year-old Cody Reid Palmer with:
- discharging a firearm with intent
- careless use of a firearm
- pointing a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm contrary to probation order
- careless storage of a firearm
- uttering threats
- two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
Police say Palmer was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday.
The second man, a 28-year-old man from Torbrook, was later released without any charges.
Police say the investigation is ongoing with help from the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments
Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
New book based on sex survey offers unprecedented look into Canadians' bedrooms
A new book offers an unprecedented peek into Canadians' bedrooms.
Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn
Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.
An alleged gang rape shocks Italy, and provides fodder for an ascendant far right
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
CBP dog sniffs out something unusual in passenger's luggage -- mummified monkeys
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed out something unusual in luggage from a traveller returning from Africa -- mummified monkeys.
'A bit of a surprise' to see King Charles make appearance after diagnosis: royal expert
King Charles III is showing the world he is a 'steady hand,' says CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan, after the King attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed.
Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt and his wife die 'hand in hand' by euthanasia at age 93
Dries van Agt, the Christian Democrat prime minister of the Netherlands from 1977 until 1982, has died by euthanasia, 'hand in hand' together with his wife, according to the human rights organization he founded. They both were 93.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs offered in-person hearing for cross-check after empty-netter
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
-
'I got really angry': Ontario woman scares away car thieves at her home
When Maryam Ali saw a headlight on her car turn on in the middle of the night, she knew something wasn’t right — and rushed out to confront two car thieves, screaming at them.
-
Hamilton police investigating homicide in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found with severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night, Hamilton police say.
Calgary
-
Hoffman announces leadership bid, says federal carbon levy is 'dead'
Alberta's former deputy premier entered the province's NDP leadership Sunday with criticism of the federal carbon levy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Dispute among Alberta physicians now in second year, draws new counter-allegations
An Alberta Health Services investigation into a long-running dispute involving six physicians and conflict of interest allegations has been animated by new counter-accusations and legal warnings.
-
Warriors dominate Hitmen on Every Child Matters Day at the Saddledome, winning 5-2
Calgary outshot Moose Jaw Saturday afternoon but the Warriors outscored the Hitmen by a 5-2 margin in a Saddledome matinee.
Montreal
-
After decades of cheap rent, some Montreal artists being priced out of their studios
Montreal, which was named a UNESCO city of design in 2006, has long been known as a haven for artists, thanks to its vibrant culture scene and rock-bottom rents. But as rents rise and former industrial neighbourhoods are redeveloped, some artists are being priced out or evicted as the community searches for creative solutions.
-
Here are the Quebec regions that broke temperature records on Feb. 10
The warm temperatures in Quebec broke multiple records across the province, including in Montreal whose previous high mark was set more than 20 years ago.
-
Quebec Winter Carnival closes Palais de Bonhomme due to warm weather
The Carnaval de Quebec's Palais de Bonhomme was closed prematurely on Sunday for safety reasons and will only be viewable from outside of the structure.
Edmonton
-
Hoffman announces leadership bid, says federal carbon levy is 'dead'
Alberta's former deputy premier entered the province's NDP leadership Sunday with criticism of the federal carbon levy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Hit-and-run crash disrupts Saturday LRT service in south Edmonton
Police are searching for the driver of a truck after a hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening.
-
$70K in goods stolen from Alberta property: police
Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for public assistance to help identify a suspect after a break and enter at a summer property on the north side of Lac La Biche.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Pair charged in Cochrane drug bust
Two northern Ontario residents are charged with drug trafficking after a raid in Cochrane on Wednesday seized an estimated $8,500 in suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone, police say.
-
Impassable winter roads create 'dire' situation for Ontario First Nations: NAN
Impassable winter roads are delaying vital shipments and threatening the safety of First Nations across northern Ontario, leaders warned as they pressed the provincial and federal government for support.
London
-
Police investigate 'suspicious' overnight blaze in London, Ont.
London Police Service (LPS) investigators attended the scene of a fire near the city’s core Sunday morning.
-
London, Ont. cheerleader taking part in Super Bowl 58 festivities
Elizabeth Morgan has been rubbing shoulders with NFL legends this week in Las Vegas, NV.
-
'Come in out of the Cold': London Jewish Community offering free meal Sunday
In preparation for the holiday of Purim, the London Jewish Community Centre (LJCC) is inviting guests to enjoy a free hot meal and select from a range of donated clothes and toiletries.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg apartment building fire sends five to hospital
Five people were taken to hospital on Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
-
Armed and barricaded incident results in three Winnipeg officers being shot
Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.
-
Winnipeg putting 'its money where its mouth is' when it comes to tree canopy: Non-profit organization
One non-profit is applauding the city for giving Winnipeg’s tree canopy a boost in the 2024 budget.
Ottawa
-
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs offered in-person hearing for cross-check after empty-netter
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senator’s Ridly Greig Saturday night.
-
Temperature records broken across eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday
Environment and Climate Change Canada says several temperature records were broken across eastern Ontario and parts of Quebec on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
-
-
Sask. Chief Coroner reflects on decades of public service
Saskatchewan’s Chief Coroner Clive Weighill is set to retire at the end of this month, after decades of public service.
Vancouver
-
Large diesel spill in downtown Vancouver closes street, evacuates grocery store
Firefighters are at the scene of a diesel leak in a downtown Vancouver parkade.
-
How one locally owned business in B.C. is practising 'bad capitalism'
Dropping a token into a mason jar on the checkout counter at a pair of B.C. bookstores is a small gesture that has a big impact, according to the owner, who explains that it's just one of the ways the business has embraced "bad capitalism."
-
Missing Burnaby man found dead: RCMP
A man who went missing in Burnaby nearly two weeks ago has been found dead, Mounties said Sunday.
Regina
-
Security footage shows arson attempt at Regina church
Surveillance footage shows a suspect attempting to burn down a church in downtown Regina.
-
Regina business specializing in Filipino food opens second location due to demand
A Regina business specializing in Filipino food has opened a second location due to increased demand.
-
Hundreds of fans say goodbye to Megamunch at retirement party
Hundreds came out to say farewell to one of the popular Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) attractions ever.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect vehicle in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run located, RCMP say
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision in Courtenay.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver Island missing person was last seen more than a month ago, RCMP say
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help finding a person who was last seen more than a month ago.