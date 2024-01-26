Man charged following head-on collision near Miller Lake last fall: N.S. RCMP

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 35-year-old man following a serious head-on crash near Miller Lake in the Fall River area last fall.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Highway 102 around 9:25 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2023, where a blue Toyota Echo had crashed into a Jeep Wrangler.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver of the Toyota Echo flee the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 38-year-old woman, and one passenger, a 33-year-old woman, both from Truro, suffered minor injuries. Police said a third occupant, a 60-year-old woman from Bible Hill, suffered serious injuries.

About 15 minutes before the crash, police said they received a report of the same Toyota Echo travelling at an “excessive speed” and running a red light on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

Police said they then received a second call that the car was travelling outbound on Highway 118 in the inbound lanes.

Officers began searching for the driver following the crash and released photos of the Toyota Echo, which they said was sold in a private sale and not yet registered with Access Nova Scotia.

The RCMP says it received “multiple tips” from the public and arrested the suspect at a hotel on Kearney Lake Road in Halifax Tuesday night.

Stephen Andrew Coleman has been charged with:

accident resulting in bodily harm

causing bodily harm by criminal negligence

dangerous operation causing bodily harm

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Coleman appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to return to Halifax provincial court on Jan. 30.