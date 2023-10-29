Police look to identify driver allegedly responsible for hit-and-run near Fall River, N.S.

Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.

Halifax District RCMP received a report of a blue Toyota Echo, with N.S. licence plate GYT158, travelling at an “excessive speed” and running a red light on Windmill Road in Dartmouth around 9:10 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, officers received a second call that the same car was travelling outbound in the inbound lanes on Highway 118.

Moments after, at 9:25 a.m., police were called to a head-on collision on Highway 102 near Miller Lake. Officers say the blue Toyota Echo was observed driving outbound in the inbound lanes when it collided with a jeep. The driver of the blue car ran into the woods.

Police say they believe the driver may have been impaired.

The driver of the jeep, a 38-year-old woman, and one passenger, a 33-year-old woman, both from Truro, suffered minor injuries. Police say the third occupant, a 60-year-old woman, from Bible Hill, N.S. suffered serious injuries.

Highway 102 inbound near Miller Lake was closed for several hours as a collision analyst and reconstructionist examined the scene.

Cpl. Gui Tremblay with the Nova Scota RCMP tells CTV News the car was recently sold in a private sale and not yet registered with Access Nova Scotia.

Tremblay also says a quantity of pills and cell phones were found in the car.

Police say there is no description of the Toyota Echo driver available.

They are asking anyone with information related to the driver's identity, or with photos or video footage of the car leading up to or at the time of the collision, to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.