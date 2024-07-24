Man charged following Kings County home invasion: N.S. RCMP

A man is facing multiple charges after a home invasion in Nova Scotia Kings County last Friday.

Kings District RCMP received a report of a home invasion and robbery on Lower Street in Morden around 9:45 p.m.

Police say two men entered the home, assaulted a man, then stole items and fled in a vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Another person inside the home was not hurt.

Police say no weapons were used during the incident.

Police identified one of the suspects as Keith Chamberlain of North Kentville

The 52-year-old was found during a traffic stop on Belcher Street in Kentville the next day.

Police say he was arrested without incident.

Chamberlain has been charged with:

assault causing bodily harm

assault by choking

theft under $5,000

mischief

uttering threats

robbery

break and enter with intent

He appeared in Windsor provincial court on Sunday and was remanded into custody.

He was released by the courts on Monday on conditions pending future court appearances.

Police say the second suspect has not yet been arrested or charged.

They believe the victim and suspects are known to each other.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902-765-3317 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

