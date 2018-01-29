

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man charged in the death of a Dartmouth woman has made his first court appearance.

Brandon Jake Hollohan is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Deborah Yorke.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious death at 3 Farthington Place shortly after 4 a.m. on Jan. 21. Yorke was found dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy confirmed that Yorke was the victim of a homicide.

Police arrested Hollohan in Dartmouth on Thursday. Police say Hollohan and Yorke were known to each other.

Hollohan made a brief appearance in Dartmouth provincial court Monday afternoon.

Hollohan is due back in court on Feb. 13 to set preliminary trial dates. He is also due in court on March 1 to face unrelated drug and robbery charges.