Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth woman's death
Police along with forensic technicians investigate a suspicious death at 3 Farthington Place in Dartmouth Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 3:25PM AST
Last Updated Friday, January 26, 2018 4:08PM AST
A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Dartmouth.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious death at 3 Farthington Place shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. A woman was found dead at the scene.
She has been identified as 63-year-old Deborah Irene Yorke of Dartmouth. Police say an autopsy conducted Monday confirmed that Yorke was the victim of a homicide.
Police arrested a man in Dartmouth on Thursday.
Brandon Jake Hollohan has been charged with second-degree murder in Yorke’s death. He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.