A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Dartmouth.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious death at 3 Farthington Place shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. A woman was found dead at the scene.

She has been identified as 63-year-old Deborah Irene Yorke of Dartmouth. Police say an autopsy conducted Monday confirmed that Yorke was the victim of a homicide.

Police arrested a man in Dartmouth on Thursday.

Brandon Jake Hollohan has been charged with second-degree murder in Yorke’s death. He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.