Man charged with assault with a weapon after incident at a Halifax bus terminal: police
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Police have charged a man with assault with a weapon in connection with an incident at a Halifax bus terminal.
At about 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 14, police responded to a weapons call at the Halifax Transit Terminal on Mumford Road.
“A man asked another man to stop smoking inside the bus terminal. The man who was smoking produced a knife and threatened the other man. He then left the area on foot. The victim was not physically injured,” said a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police.
Police say the suspect was arrested in the area a short time later and officers seized a knife.
A 20-year-old-man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of:
- assault with a weapon
- uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace