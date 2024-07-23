ATLANTIC
    • Man charged with attempted murder after alleged assault on senior: Saint John police

    saint john police
    A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a senior was allegedly assaulted in Saint John, N.B., on Monday.

    Around 7:30 a.m., a 73-year-old man was allegedly assaulted outside a business in the 40 block of Waterloo Street, according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force.

    When police arrived on scene, they say emergency crews found a 73-year-old man unresponsive on the ground. He was taken to hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

    According to Saint John police, a 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

    He appeared in court on Monday and was charged with:

    • attempted murder
    • aggravated assault
    • assault with a weapon
    • two counts of threats
    • resisting arrest

    The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 6.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

