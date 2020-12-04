HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after an incident in Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday.

Codiac RCMP responded to a report of an injured person on the corner of Mountain Rd. and Oakland Ave.

Police say they arrested a man and woman at a home on Oakland Ave. a short time later.

Nathaniel Joseph Bourque, 26, of Moncton was charged with attempted murder with a firearm, unlawful confinement, and failing to comply with a court order.

He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court Thursday. He is scheduled to stay in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday.

Police say the woman they arrested in the home, a 25-year-old, was arrested for an unrelated matter. Police did not say what she was arrested for. She remains in custody.

RCMP say a third person, a 40-year-old man from Dieppe, was also arrested in connection with the investigation, but did not give any more details on the arrest.



