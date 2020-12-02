HALIFAX -- Two people have been arrested following a “police operation” that prompted the closure of some streets in Moncton, N.B., Wednesday morning.

Oakland, Salter, and Atkinson avenues, along with Lorne and Argyle streets, were closed to traffic for a few hours as police responded to the scene.

Witnesses told CTV News the incident prompted a large police presence in the area.

“Showed up to work this morning, there was probably a good 10, 12 cop cars over at Petro-Canada, they started locking down the area,” said one man who works in the area. “At one point in time we were working away and had a cop literally five feet away here by the dumpster, rifle out, using a car as a shield.”

Few details have been released, but the RCMP say two people have been arrested.

Police remain on scene but the streets have reopened to traffic.

No other details are available at this time.