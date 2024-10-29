ATLANTIC
    • Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Shelburne, N.S.

    (Source: RCMP) (Source: RCMP)
    A Nova Scotia man is facing charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Shelburne early Sunday morning.

    The RCMP responded to a report that a man had been stabbed at a home on Shore Road just before 3 a.m.

    Officers found a man with serious injuries at the home. He was taken to hospital by EHS.

    Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

    The suspect allegedly fled the home before police arrived.

    RCMP officers, including police dog services, then went to another home in the town. Police say they found and arrested a man in connection with the stabbing.

    Jason Morash of Shelburne has been charged with:

    • attempted murder
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • aggravated assault

    The 41-year-old had his first court appearance in Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.

    He is being held in custody pending his next court appearance on Nov. 4.

