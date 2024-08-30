Man charged with fleeing police after crash, providing false name in West Bay: N.S. RCMP

A man is facing multiple charges following a single-vehicle crash that left one person injured.

Inverness County District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a crash near Riverside and Cenotaph roads in West Bay, N.S., around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

When police arrived, they say they found the passenger trapped in the vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene on foot before police arrived, according to an RCMP news release.

A search, which included police, a K9 unit and consultation with Ground Search and Rescue, started in an attempt to find the driver, who was identified as Christopher Jeffrey. Police say Jeffrey was believed to be injured as well.

Almost a week later, Richmond County District RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person in Sampsonville, N.S.

Police found Jeffrey, who they say initially gave a false name.

He was arrested for obstructing justice.

Jeffrey is facing a number of charges in connection with both incidents, including:

dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm

wilfully obstructing a peace officer

two counts of breach of probation

Jeffrey appeared in court and was remanded into custody. He returned to Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Aug. 26.

