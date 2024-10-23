Man charged with stunting after driving 65 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police

A 33-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 65 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says an officer saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 102 outbound near Hammonds Plains around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle's speed was clocked at 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

According to HRP, the man was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man's driver's licence was also suspended for seven days and the vehicle was seized.

Police say the driver was also issued a ticket for failing to display a driver's licence on demand of a peace officer.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

