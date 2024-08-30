Man dead after fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S.

ATLANTIC
    Police say a man has died after a fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Wednesday night.

    The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Peggy’s Cove Road at 9:20 p.m.

    Police say when officers arrived two people were trapped in the vehicle and it was on fire.

    Firefighters were able to control the flames and a passenger was freed from the vehicle.

    The passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the driver, a 41-year-old man from Indian Harbour, was pronounced deceased.

    Peggy’s Cove Road was closed for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

    Police say their investigation is in its early stages and they are not releasing additional information at this time.

