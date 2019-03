CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his snowmobile collided with a train in Chipman, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the scene before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the snowmobiler died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released, but police say the 69-year-old man was from Chipman.

No other details have been released.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.