HALIFAX – A man is dead and other occupants of a vehicle are injured after a truck left the road near Crooked Lake, N.S. Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the collision on Highway 12 at 6:44 p.m. after a passing motorist reported that a truck had left the road and was in a ditch.

One man died at the scene.

"Other occupants of the vehicle are being treated by EHS on scene with unspecified injuries," the RCMP said in a news release. "Road conditions were reported to be snow covered at the time."

A collision re-constructionist was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The highway was closed for the evening.