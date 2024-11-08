ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man dies after vehicle strikes tree outside Bathurst, N.B.

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    The New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following a crash outside Bathurst early Thursday morning.

    Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Rio Grande Road in Rio Grande just after 5 a.m.

    Police believe the crash happened when the vehicle lost control, left the road and struck a tree.

    A 52-year-old man from Beresford, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene from his injuries.

    A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office also attended the scene.

    Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

