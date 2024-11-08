Man dies after vehicle strikes tree outside Bathurst, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP says a man has died following a crash outside Bathurst early Thursday morning.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Rio Grande Road in Rio Grande just after 5 a.m.

Police believe the crash happened when the vehicle lost control, left the road and struck a tree.

A 52-year-old man from Beresford, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene from his injuries.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office also attended the scene.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

