Cape Breton police seek man wanted for attempted murder in Millbrook

Police in Cape Breton are searching for a man who is wanted for an attempted murder in Millbrook, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they believe 27-year-old Tayshawn Chanse Maloney is in the Sydney, N.S., area and may be travelling in a red 2017 Ford Escape with a temporary vehicle permit.

Police say Maloney could have a weapon and he shouldn’t be approached if spotted.

Maloney is described as five-foot-five, with brown hair, brown eyes, a moustache and a beard. He also has a tattoo across his neck.

Police are asking anyone with information on Maloney's whereabouts to contact Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

