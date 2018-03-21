

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 59-year-old man in Colpitts Settlement, N.B.

Police and fire crews from Salisbury, Petitcodiac, and Havelock responded to the home on Middlesex Road around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

A man was found dead inside the home.

The RCMP and fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire, but police say the fire and man’s death are not believed to be suspicious.