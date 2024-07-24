Man ejected from vehicle during crash in Allardville dies: N.B. RCMP

A 23-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B., early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Chaleur Region RCMP responded to the crash on Route 160.

A news release from police says they believe the crash happened when the vehicle left the road, rolled over, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man from Beresford, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who was travelling in in the area or resides in the area and may have witnessed the crash, or anyone with security camera or dash cam footage at the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Chaleur Region RCMP detachment at 506-548-7771.

