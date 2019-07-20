Featured
Man ejected from vehicle following collision on Highway 102
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 4:12PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, July 20, 2019 7:03PM ADT
Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Highway 102 in Halifax on Saturday.
The vehicle was travelling in the outbound lane near Exit one. A 25-year-old man was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.
The man was taken to hospital where the trauma team was activated.
The investigation is ongoing.