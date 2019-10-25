HALIFAX -- A man is facing 11 charges, including assault and forcible confinement, stemming from alleged incidents at a Sydney apartment complex.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to reports of a disturbance inside the apartment complex on Hillside Court just after midnight on Oct. 13.

When officers arrived, they learned about a large gathering of people between several different apartment units, and that there had been an assault and a weapon had been fired.

Police say the incident involved two alleged victims.

A 32-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested at the scene for breaching court-ordered conditions.

Police say the older man was on parole and, as a result of the incident and pending investigation, his parole was revoked and he was remanded back to the Cape Breton Regional Correctional Centre.

During their investigation, police learned about two other alleged incidents at Hillside Court involving two victims on Sept. 16 and Sept. 21.

Logan Myles Gregory, 32, is facing weapons, confinement, assault, and mischief charges in connection with the incident on Oct. 13, and additional threats and weapons charges in connection with the incidents in September.

Gregory has been charged with a total of four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats, careless use of a firearm, forcible confinement, assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and mischief.

Gregory is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

Police say everyone involved in the incidents are known to each other.