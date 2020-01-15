SYDNEY, N.S. -- A man is facing several charges after he allegedly caused damage to his Sydney apartment while barricading himself inside.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the apartment building on Townsend Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man was flooding his apartment, refused to open the door, and threatened to cause further damage to the building.

Officers contained the area while crisis negotiators encouraged the man to exit his apartment. The Emergency Response Team was also called to the scene.

Police say the man refused to come out, started smashing his windows, and set a fire inside his unit.

At that point, police evacuated other residents from the building, and members of the Emergency Response Team entered the man’s apartment.

They arrested the man, who was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment. He was later released.

Police say officers managed to put out the fire with an extinguisher. Fire crews responded to the scene to ensure the fire was out completely and that the building was safe for residents to return.

No one was injured.

The 32-year-old man is facing charges of mischief, uttering threats, causing a disturbance, and endangering life.