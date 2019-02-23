

A man is facing charges after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at 350 Pleasant Street around 5:50 a.m. Friday.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man had been struck by a vehicle, but that the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Police were asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver. They say they received a call Friday afternoon from someone who had spotted a vehicle they believed may have been involved in the collision.

Police say they were able to connect the vehicle to the collision and arrested a 24-year-old man.

Matthew Gerald Kennedy of Bedford is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.