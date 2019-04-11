

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man is facing a slew of charges following an incident that forced the closure of Highway 102 for several hours Wednesday evening.

East Hants District RCMP received a call that a vehicle had left the road and ended up in the median in Milford, N.S. It was also reported that the driver had a long gun.

Police responded to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers tried to make contact with the driver, but police say he didn’t respond.

Police then shut down Highway 102 between exits 8 and 9. They contained the area while the Emergency Response Team was called in to assist.

The RCMP then learned that, before the incident in Milford, there had been another incident involving a similar vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Enfield, N.S.

Witnesses told police there had been a loud bang, and the vehicle then fled the scene, headed towards Milford.

Members of the Emergency Response Team arrested the driver without incident around 1:25 a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers seized a loaded shotgun from the front seat of the vehicle.

The officers also suspected the driver may have been impaired, so he was taken to the Enfield RCMP detachment for a breath test. However, police say the man refused the test, and he was held in custody overnight.

The 36-year-old Halifax man is facing the following charges:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Discharging a firearm by a portion of highway

Breach of recognizance (two counts)

Firearm or weapon possession contrary to a prohibition order

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

The man is due to appear Thursday in Shubenacadie provincial court.