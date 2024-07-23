Man facing charges after fake handgun, ammunition found in car: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man is facing weapons charges after an incident in the city Sunday night.

The Saint John Police Force says it received a report of a possibly armed man inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Crown Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the man was taken into custody after he tried to flee the scene on foot.

Officers searched the man and the vehicle and reportedly found:

a bullet proof vest

camouflage clothing

red and blue lights

ammunition

fake handgun

multiple knives

a throwing star

The 41-year-old man appeared in court on Monday and was charged with:

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of an imitation weapon

careless handling of ammunition

resisting arrest

He was remanded into custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

