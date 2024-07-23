ATLANTIC
    • Man facing charges after fake handgun, ammunition found in car: Saint John police

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Police in Saint John, N.B., say a man is facing weapons charges after an incident in the city Sunday night.

    The Saint John Police Force says it received a report of a possibly armed man inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Crown Street around 8:30 p.m.

    Police say the man was taken into custody after he tried to flee the scene on foot.

    Officers searched the man and the vehicle and reportedly found:

    • a bullet proof vest
    • camouflage clothing
    • red and blue lights
    • ammunition
    • fake handgun
    • multiple knives
    • a throwing star

    The 41-year-old man appeared in court on Monday and was charged with:

    • possession of a prohibited weapon
    • possession of an imitation weapon
    • careless handling of ammunition
    • resisting arrest

    He was remanded into custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

