Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing
A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.
Last Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said a 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the case at a home in Halifax.
Police said in a Monday morning news release she was later released without charges.
In addition, police now say investigators also arrested a 40-year-old man the same day who was driving a vehicle in Halifax.
Kenneth Wayne Clarke is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face one count of first-degree murder.
On May 17, 2022, police responded to a report of an injured person in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road just after midnight.
When officers arrived, they found Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.
An autopsy confirmed MacIntyre was the victim of a homicide.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
Israeli troops divide north and south Gaza, as reported death toll exceeds 10,000
MPs to vote on motion calling on Trudeau to extend carbon tax pause to all forms of home heating
On Monday afternoon, MPs will vote on a non-binding motion from the Conservatives, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating.
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.
BREAKING 'Some' deaths after fire at Canada's high commission in Abuja: Nigerian official
A fire official in Nigeria's capital says there were deaths following a blaze at Canada's high commission in Abuja today. Sina Abioye, head of operations for the fire service in the capital area says the investigation is still ongoing but 'some' were fatally injured.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Should parents limit how much Halloween candy their children eat?
Should parents be worried about the amount of candy they're eating? Some experts say setting strict limits could lead to disordered eating and other health issues down the line.
Wanted B.C. sex offender still missing after monitoring bracelet cut off
The search continues Monday for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, who is wanted on a Canada'-wide warrant.
Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering
An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
WATCH Rare 'firenado' weather phenomenon spotted in Australian Outback
New video shows the moments a rare weather phenomenon known as a fire tornado ripped through a property in the Australian Outback.
Toronto
Ontario may have to operate two transit lines in Toronto due to city's financial issues, documents suggest
The Doug Ford government is facing the possibility of having to operate two major transit lines in Toronto if no further funding arrangements can be made.
Ontario expanding prescribing powers for registered nurses
The province will soon be expanding the prescribing powers of Registered Nurses who complete additional training, allowing them to provide Ontarians with birth control, travel medications, and vaccinations such as the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.
Here's how much Ontarians need to make an hour in order to cover living costs: report
Minimum wage in Ontario is not enough for residents to live comfortably in any part of the province, according to a new report.
Calgary
Vision for Calgary's West Village development plan released
Plans to redesign Calgary's West Village were made public Monday, as part of an effort to create a stronger and more active downtown.
1 stabbed near Calgary's Drop-In Centre
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed outside the Drop-In Centre on Monday morning.
Bartender injured after truck crashed into Calgary restaurant speaks out
A bartender who was injured after a truck crashed through the front windows of a southeast Calgary restaurant more than a year ago is speaking out.
Montreal
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
Quebec's English universities to meet with premier about tuition fee hikes
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is slated to meet with the province's three English-language universities on Monday to discuss the proposed tuition fee increases for out-of-province students.
Quebec's Common Front says it will strike again in 2 weeks if negotiations continue to stall
Quebec's Common Front of public sector workers says it will strike again in two weeks if it is unable to come to an agreement with the provincial government.
Edmonton
House under construction goes up in flames in south Edmonton
Another south Edmonton home under construction was the scene of a fire Monday morning.
'Sentimental and romantic': Mindbender note rediscovered almost four decades later
For one man, the steel structure of West Edmonton Mall's now dismantled rollercoaster is a reminder of a love for his wife and family.
South Edmonton warehouse engulfed by late Sunday fire
Firefighters were called to a warehouse in the Parsons Industrial area late Sunday evening.
Northern Ontario
Snowfall warnings in northern Ontario, 15 cm expected
Heavy snowfall is expected in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, triggering weather alerts by Environment Canada.
Sault police arrest man wanted since August
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service arrested a 44-year-old man who has been wanted since August for firearm and weapon-related offences.
London
CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services withdraws application for homeless hub
One of the agencies approved to take on two locations for London’s proposed homeless hubs is withdrawing its proposal due to “circumstances beyond (its) control.”
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 35
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continued Friday with more testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who was questioned by both the defense and Crown on the accused’s state of mind the day of the London, Ont. vehicle attack.The jury also learned Veltman could not argue he is not criminally responsible for his actions due to his mental illnesses.
Two drivers charged with impaired after Meaford RIDE program
Two drivers were charged after going through RIDE programs in Meaford, Ont. Saturday night.
Winnipeg
Alleged Winnipeg serial killer expected in court on Monday
An alleged serial killer in Winnipeg is expected to be in court on Monday.
St. James shooting incident now being investigated as homicide
A shooting incident in Winnipeg’s St. James area on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide.
Fire shuts down Winnipeg street amid Monday morning rush hour
A Burrows-area street is currently closed due to a working fire.
Ottawa
Teen, 17, has mom's car towed for stunt driving on eastern Ontario highway
A 17-year-old Ontario teen had his mom's car towed after clocking a speed of 180 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
Ontario expanding prescribing powers for registered nurses
The province will soon be expanding the prescribing powers of Registered Nurses who complete additional training, allowing them to provide Ontarians with birth control, travel medications, and vaccinations such as the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine.
IKEA evacuated Sunday after cafeteria fire
A faulty deep fryer caused a fire and forced the evacuation of Ottawa's sole IKEA location on Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
Saskatoon man in critical condition after medical emergency in police holding cell
A Saskatoon man is in critical condition after going into medical distress in a police holding cell on Saturday.
Sask. family sees 'closure' as inquest wraps-up
The family of a man who died while in police custody after being arrested for violating a COVID-19 public health order says they finally got the answers they’ve waited three years for.
Vancouver
Rock slide near Keremeos closes Highway 3
A rock slide has closed a major southern British Columbia highway in both directions outside Keremeos, about 300 kilometres east of Vancouver.
Vancouver man's family in Gaza ponders whether to stay together so they die together
Bombs had scarcely started falling on the Gaza Strip last month when Omar Mansour's family realized they had a crucial question to resolve: would it be better to face death together or apart?
Regina
Regina man facing murder charge following weekend homicide investigation
Regina police have charged a 48-year-old man with second-degree murder following a weekend homicide investigation east of the downtown core.
Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today's meeting of the country's premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.
'Bad idea': Regina police arrest man after attempting to flee down wrong side of Highway 1
A simple traffic stop for an expired license plate on Friday turned into an arrest after police say a man refused to identify himself and tried fleeing down the wrong side of Highway 1.
Vancouver Island
Salt Spring Island daycare retains property tax exemption in assessment appeal
A daycare on Salt Spring Island has won the right to keep its property tax exemption in a recent decision by B.C.'s Property Assessment Appeal Board.
Premier 'deeply disturbed' high-risk B.C. sex offender missing on eve of trial
Premier David Eby expressed dismay that a high-risk sex offender walked away from his Vancouver halfway house two days before he was slated for a new trial, CTV News has learned.