Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing

A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.

Last Thursday, Halifax Regional Police said a 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the case at a home in Halifax.

Police said in a Monday morning news release she was later released without charges.

In addition, police now say investigators also arrested a 40-year-old man the same day who was driving a vehicle in Halifax.

Kenneth Wayne Clarke is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face one count of first-degree murder.

On May 17, 2022, police responded to a report of an injured person in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy confirmed MacIntyre was the victim of a homicide.

