Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman

An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.

Halifax Regional Police says a 31-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Halifax just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

On May 17, 2022, police responded to a report of an injured person in the area of Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy confirmed MacIntyre was the victim of a homicide.

Police said at the time they did not believe the stabbing was a random incident.

Police now say they continue to investigate MacIntyre’s murder and believe there are people who have information about the case.

“We hope the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a Thursday news release. “The smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020.