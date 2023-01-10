Man in custody after woman found dead in home in Five Islands, N.S.

A man has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death "involving a firearm" in Five Islands, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sand Point Hill Lane and Wharf Road around 7:05 p.m. Monday.

Police say officers found the body of a woman inside a home on Sand Point Hill Lane. No other details about the woman have been released by police, including her age or cause of death.

However, police did tweet Monday night that the death involved a firearm.

"RCMP investigators began collecting information and evidence related to the death, which was determined to be suspicious," said police in a news release Tuesday morning.

A K9 unit searched the area. The RCMP Forensic Identification unit is also providing assistance.

Officers remained on scene overnight and Wharf Road continues to be closed as the investigation continues.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the RCMP says a man was detained in Springhill, N.S. -- about 40 kilometres from the scene.

No charges have been laid at this time. No other details about the man have been released by RCMP.

The force says further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.