Man’s ankle bracelet shows him at break and enter, trespassing scenes: Charlottetown police

Police say a 31-year-old man is facing charges after break and enter and trespassing incidents in Charlottetown earlier this week.

Charlottetown Police Services first responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress at a residential apartment on Water Street at 11:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a woman was in bed and heard her balcony door open. She then saw a man she did not know in her kitchen.

The suspect left her apartment and allegedly stole a jacket as he left.

Police say the man did not approach the woman and she was able to give a description of what the man looked like and what he was wearing.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a complaint of a man on a deck at a Sydney Street home.

He left the home without entering it and he was also seen on video surveillance.

Police say they were able to identify him as the suspect in the Water Street break and enter.

About 15 minutes later, police found and arrested the suspect on Prince Street.

“The male was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet (ankle bracelet) and as such, Probation Services were contacted after the fact and were able to confirm that the male had been at the two locations subject to these investigations,” reads a release from Charlottetown Police Services.

The man has been charged with:

break and enter

trespassing at night

two counts of breach of probation

two counts of failing to comply with a court imposed release order

Police say he also has 25 other unrelated pending charges before the courts.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.