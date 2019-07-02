Featured
Man seriously injured in industrial accident at Irving Shipyard in Halifax
The Irving Shipbuilding facility is seen in Halifax on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 10:20PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8:19AM ADT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an industrial accident at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the shipyard before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 40-year-old man was servicing a piece of equipment when he was struck by a piece of a metal, causing him to fall.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour are investigating the incident. Irving Shipbuilding says it is also investigating.