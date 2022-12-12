Man stabs paramedic with syringe: Halifax Regional Police

A man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a paramedic with a syringe in Halifax Sunday morning, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 5500 block of Cogswell Street.

Paramedics were treating a patient for an unrelated matter when a man hit one of them with his hands and stabbed them with a syringe, before running away, according to an HRP news release.

Police say the man was safely arrested Monday morning in Halifax.

Trevor James Lunn, 46, is due in Halifax provincial court Monday to face charges of: