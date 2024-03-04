Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing

Police say they are investigating a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S., that left a man with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the 100 block of Caledonia Road just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they found a man at the scene who had been stabbed and he was taken to hospital.

They say there is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

