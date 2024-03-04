ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dartmouth stabbing

    Share

    Police say they are investigating a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S., that left a man with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the 100 block of Caledonia Road just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

    Police say they found a man at the scene who had been stabbed and he was taken to hospital.

    They say there is no description of a suspect at this time.

    Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ex-Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to perjury charges

    Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News