Man taken to hospital with injuries after 'suspicious' incident in Dartmouth
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 9:34PM ADT
Police say they do not believe this was random and describe the incident as 'suspicious circumstances' and say the investigation is in its early stages.
HALIFAX -- A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after an incident in Dartmouth Thursday evening.
Police were called to Nantucket Avenue just after six o'clock.
When officers arrived, they found a man with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
