Man wanted for incident that prompted lockdown of Halifax mall arrested

Jamar Lakwame Carvery, 23, is seen in this photo. (Halifax Regional Police) Jamar Lakwame Carvery, 23, is seen in this photo. (Halifax Regional Police)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island