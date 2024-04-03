ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moncton

    An arrest warrant was issued on March 22, 2024 for Shane Schrader. (Saint John Regional Police Force) An arrest warrant was issued on March 22, 2024 for Shane Schrader. (Saint John Regional Police Force)
    Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Moncton, N.B.

    The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for 36-year-old Shane Schrader on March 22.

    Police said he breached the conditions of his statutory release and failed to report to a community correctional centre in Saint John.

    Police said in a Wednesday morning update that Schrader was arrested in Moncton and remains in custody.

    He was serving a six-year, 11-month and nine-day sentence for convictions of:

    • assault causing bodily harm
    • two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon at an unauthorized place
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon in a motor vehicle
    • unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon
    • mischief in relation to other property
    • discharging a firearm reckless life/safety

