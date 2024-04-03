Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moncton

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Moncton, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for 36-year-old Shane Schrader on March 22.

Police said he breached the conditions of his statutory release and failed to report to a community correctional centre in Saint John.

Police said in a Wednesday morning update that Schrader was arrested in Moncton and remains in custody.

He was serving a six-year, 11-month and nine-day sentence for convictions of:

assault causing bodily harm

two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon at an unauthorized place

unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon in a motor vehicle

unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon

mischief in relation to other property

discharging a firearm reckless life/safety

