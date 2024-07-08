Moncton man fined $3,250 for cannabis possession

A Moncton man has a year to pay a $3,250 fine for possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without authorization.

According to a news release from the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, officers executed search warrants at A Touch of Grey Lounge and Three Kings Medicinals on April 20, 2023. They seized cannabis and related products from both businesses.

Officers arrested Jason Robert Lebourque, 46, as the owner, along with a woman as an employee.

The release says officers also arrested Corrine Frances Courtney, 53, and she pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without being authorized to do so. She will have a three-day trial next July.

Lebourque pleaded guilty on July 2. A similar charge against the woman was withdrawn.

