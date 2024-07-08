ATLANTIC
More

    • Moncton man fined $3,250 for cannabis possession

    court
    Share

    A Moncton man has a year to pay a $3,250 fine for possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without authorization.

    According to a news release from the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety, officers executed search warrants at A Touch of Grey Lounge and Three Kings Medicinals on April 20, 2023. They seized cannabis and related products from both businesses.

    Officers arrested Jason Robert Lebourque, 46, as the owner, along with a woman as an employee.

    The release says officers also arrested Corrine Frances Courtney, 53, and she pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without being authorized to do so. She will have a three-day trial next July.

    Lebourque pleaded guilty on July 2. A similar charge against the woman was withdrawn.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News