Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

Police say a man who was wanted on a provincewide warrant out of Nova Scotia’s Colchester County has been arrested.

A warrant for the arrest of Godfrey Lewis Perry, 47, was originally issued earlier this month.

At the time, police said Perry had been charged with a series of incidents, including:

four counts of intimidation of a justice participant

breaking and entering with intent

mischief

theft

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Police did not provide any details about Perry’s arrest in a Wednesday news release.

