

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman are facing child pornography charges after police searched a home in Halifax.

Police say they received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that suspected child pornography had been uploaded from an IP address associated to Halifax.

Investigators searched a home in the 600 block of Herring Cove Road and seized a number of electronic devices Wednesday morning.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

Garnet Ray Thacker, 57, of Halifax is facing one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.

A 42-year-old Halifax woman is facing one count of possession of child pornography. She is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Police say the woman’s name has not been released yet because she has not been sworn before the courts.

Police say it is mandatory in Nova Scotia to report suspected child pornography.