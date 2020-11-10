HALIFAX -- Police have charged a 33-year-old Eastern Passage, N.S. man in relation to a sexual assault in Halifax last month.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report about a sexual assault at a residence in the city's north end on Oct. 22.

Police allege a man who was working in the area as a technician with Data Wiring Solutions sexually assaulted a woman who was not known to him.

On Tuesday, police charged Renaldo Antonio Lewis with one count of sexual assault.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Police say no other information is being released to protect the victim.