Many Cape Breton tourism operators open for business despite Fiona-related cancellations

The damage left behind by Fiona remains unimaginable at Glenghorm Beach Resort in Ingonish, N.S., on Thursday.

Parts of cabins were crushed during the storm and the manager says they're uncertain about their financial future.

“It's been a scary couple of weeks. Every day you wake up and wonder, is this a day it's going to get better or is this a day it just continues to get worse?” said Kathy Graham-Mackinnon, the manager at Glenghorm Beach Resort.

Graham-MacKinnon has been left waiting and wondering if insurance will cover the damage. The resort is currently closed and unable to take bookings.

“It hurts big time. This was hopefully going to be the year to get the money to do improvements and that was happening and we were having a good year until Fiona visited us,” said Graham-MacKinnon.

The boardwalk in Sydney was busy on Thursday with passengers from three cruise ships visiting, providing business that was lost last week after several cancelled calls.

“The biggest hit for the operators was the loss in business in terms of cancellations or business that they would of expected to receive at this time because people stayed away for a couple of weeks,” said Terry Smith, the CEO at Destination Cape Breton.

It’s been business as usual at the Celtic Colours office, but organizers of the International music festival have had a stressful week wondering if events were going to go ahead.

“Our concerns were, are people okay? Are our venues okay? But also, there are a lot of community organizations that rely on us,” said Leanne Birmingham-Beddow.

Musicians will perform to in-house crowds for the first time in two years, when the festival kicks off Friday night at Sydney's Centre 200.